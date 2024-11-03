Pakistan-based website pranks thousands for ‘non-existent’ Halloween parade in Dublin, owner apologises

  • Earlier on 31 October, thousands flocked to O’Connell Street in the hope of attending a fun Halloween parade. But later, they learnt from Garda and other sources that the event was never going to take place.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Halloween decorations stand in containers on a mud-covered street, in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains, near Valencia, Spain, November 2, 2024. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Halloween decorations stand in containers on a mud-covered street, in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains, near Valencia, Spain, November 2, 2024. REUTERS/Nacho Doce(REUTERS)

Days after the Halloween parade prank at Dublin's O’Connell Street went wrong, Pakistan-based website creator – that advertised a non-existent Halloween parade – has publicly apologised to everyone, stating 'it was a mistake'.

The Pakistan-based website in its statement said that they had no intention of pranking people who gathered in excitement and it was a misunderstanding which resulted in the rapid spread of misinformation leading up to October 31.

Also Read | Top Halloween celebrity looks

Identified himself as Nazir Ali, the man behind the website, spoke to The Irish Times and said that it was not his or his business’s intention to mislead people.

“It was our fault; we should have confirmed it before publishing,” Hindustan Times quoted Ali as saying to The Irish Times. He added, "However, claims that we intentionally posted false information are completely inaccurate."

What happened on 31 October?

On 31 October, thousands flocked to O’Connell Street in the hope of attending a fun Halloween parade. But later, they learnt from Garda and other sources that the event was never going to take place.

Also Read | 5 Halloween traditions and their origins

As per details, the website is maintained by a team of content creators who work remotely from various countries.

Apart from the Pakistani website, several other individuals and businesses shared the announcement, which appeared in Google searches before Halloween.

However, by 8 p.m., Garda confirmed the parade's absence via its social media post and urged attendees to disperse.

However, Ali still claimed that his website had accurately reported numerous events in Ireland, including St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Stating that he has never faced similar issues before, Ali claimed he had no advance knowledge of the parade's cancellation. “Had we been informed earlier, we would have taken it down. No one reached out to us,” he added.

Also Read | 10 spine-chilling horror movies to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Ali mentioned, among other things, that his website ranks highly among Halloween-related information on Google, and this was the only misleading article.

“We feel deeply embarrassed and sincerely regret this incident,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, a Garda spokesperson confirmed there would be no investigation since no criminal offences were reported. They advised the public always to confirm event details through trusted sources.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan-based website pranks thousands for ‘non-existent’ Halloween parade in Dublin, owner apologises

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.