Raaes actor Mahira Khan , who stole hearts with her stunning performance in drama series Humsafar, got married to businessman Salim Karim. A video of the ceremony became viral on social media. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017.

The 38-year old Pakistani actor was seen walking towards the groom in a pastel lehenga with an elaborate veil. Salim is welcoming her in a black achkan and powder blue saafa.

The wedding took was an intimate ceremony in resort town of Bhurban.

Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories with a video of the "Raees" star walking down the aisle.

Salim looked handsome in his black sherwani and blue turban, while the star looked gorgeous in her pastel lehenga and translucent veil.

See the video here

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday at Pearl Continental Hotel, Bhurban.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan.

The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkiye.

Mahira, Fawad Khan, and several other actors had been threatened by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to leave India after the Uri Attack in 2016. MNS had asked Pakistani actors to leave India within 48 hours.

The threat came from Amey Khopkar of MNS Chitrapat Sena. “We give a 48 hour deadline to Pakistani actors and artists to leave India or MNS will push them out," he said in a statement.

Top actors such as Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Imran Abbas and Mawra Hocane are among a host of Pakistani artistes who have made India their home away from home.

That was a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 18 Army personnel at an Army camp in Uri, Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

On the work front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in Pakistani blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt". The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo", also starring Sanam Saeed.

She was also seen in a number of Pakistani movies and shows including ‘Bol’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Manto’, among others. Among her most successful shows was ‘Humsafar’ also featuring Fawad Khan.

