Pakistani actor Mahira Khan looks ethereal as she marries businessman Salim Karim | Video
The 38-year old actor, Mahira Khan, was seen walking towards the groom, Salim Karim in a pastel lehenga with an elaborate veil. Salim is welcoming her in a black achkan and powder blue saafa.
Raaes actor Mahira Khan, who stole hearts with her stunning performance in drama series Humsafar, got married to businessman Salim Karim. A video of the ceremony became viral on social media. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ in 2017.
