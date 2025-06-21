Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan found dead in Karachi flat, body discovered a week later

Renowned Pakistani television actress Ayesha Khan, celebrated for her iconic roles in classic dramas, was found dead in her apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Karachi, on Wednesday.

She was 76.

Living alone and reportedly battling health issues, Khan had withdrawn from public life in recent years. She was found dead nearly a week after her passing, according to local media reports. Neighbours alerted authorities after detecting a foul smell from the residence.

Her body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death, before being transferred to the Edhi Foundation mortuary in Sohrab Goth.

Born on November 22, 1948, Ayesha Khan was a celebrated figure in Pakistani television, known for her commanding performances in iconic dramas such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Daraarein, Bol Meri Machli, and Ek Aur Aasman. Her film credits include Muskaan, Fatima, and a role in the Indian film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

She was the elder sister of the late actress Khalida Riyasat, another powerhouse of the PTV golden era.