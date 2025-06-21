Subscribe

Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan found dead in Karachi flat, body discovered a week later

Pakistani television icon Ayesha Khan, 76, was discovered dead in her Karachi home after living alone and struggling with health problems. Her passing went unnoticed for nearly a week until neighbors alerted officials. She was celebrated for her performances in several classic dramas.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2025, 06:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan, famous for her classic television roles, was found dead in her Karachi apartment at the age of 76.
Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan, famous for her classic television roles, was found dead in her Karachi apartment at the age of 76.

Renowned Pakistani television actress Ayesha Khan, celebrated for her iconic roles in classic dramas, was found dead in her apartment in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, Karachi, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

She was 76.

Living alone and reportedly battling health issues, Khan had withdrawn from public life in recent years.  She was found dead nearly a week after her passing, according to local media reports. Neighbours alerted authorities after detecting a foul smell from the residence.

Also Read: Who killed Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousuf? Teen shot dead for rejecting suspect's 'offers of friendship'

Her body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem to determine the cause and time of death, before being transferred to the Edhi Foundation mortuary in Sohrab Goth.

Born on November 22, 1948, Ayesha Khan was a celebrated figure in Pakistani television, known for her commanding performances in iconic dramas such as Akhri Chattan, Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord, Dehleez, Daraarein, Bol Meri Machli, and Ek Aur Aasman. Her film credits include Muskaan, Fatima, and a role in the Indian film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Advertisement

Also Read: Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman: ‘Viral video ruined my life,’ influencer explains why she has remained silent

She was the elder sister of the late actress Khalida Riyasat, another powerhouse of the PTV golden era.

While both sisters left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Ayesha gradually withdrew from public life in her later years, reportedly living alone and facing health challenges.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistani actress Ayesha Khan found dead in Karachi flat, body discovered a week later
Read Next Story