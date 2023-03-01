Pakistani actress faces backlash for wearing ‘Indian’ wedding dress

Pakistani actress faces backlash for wearing ‘Indian’ wedding dress2 min read . 01:58 PM IST
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah got married to Hamza Amin, a Pakistani-Austrian golfer.
Social media has recently been abuzz with discussions about Pakistani actress Ushna Shah's wedding. While the wedding itself may have been a private affair, Ushna's choice of dress and the subsequent criticisms she faced have made it a public topic of conversation.
Ushna wore a red lehenga with matching accessories for her wedding with Hamza Amin, a Pakistani-Austrian golfer. Designer Wardha Saleem shared a video of the making of Ushna's wedding lehenga on Instagram, describing it as "inspired by the majestic Mughal heritage of our sub-continent".
The designer shared a behind-the-scenes video. Ushna Shah was picky about what she wanted to wear when he initially saw her for a bridal consultation, Wardha claimed in the video. She wanted something Mughal-inspired, a classic red bridal outfit. They went through many red hues together before settling on the one she ultimately wore, he added.
While many praised the dress for its intricate design and traditional feel, some social media users criticised Ushna for choosing a shade of red they deemed inappropriate for a bride. Some also took issue with the use of animal motifs in the design, calling it a Hindu Indian bridal dress instead of a Pakistani one.
However, Ushna was quick to defend her choice of dress and jewellery. She took to Instagram Stories to address the criticism, saying that her dress and jewellery were purely Pakistani and that those who criticised them were not invited to her wedding and did not pay for her shade of red.
The Pakistani actress claimed that, after wedding images of her disguised as an "Indian bride" were circulated without her consent, she felt “violated". She accused a Pakistani blogger of secretly bringing a drone into her wedding and sharing the images.
A media outlet earlier published photos of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home that had been taken using a zoom lens from a neighbouring building. The incident shocked the entire Bollywood community that voiced outrage and contempt on social media. Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor criticised the media platform for this "invasion of privacy" by sharing their own comparable experiences. Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Karan Johar have all referred to the incident as "shameful".
