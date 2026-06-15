Pakistani Air Force trainer aircraft crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during routine sortie, both pilots killed

A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed on Monday (local time) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing both pilots on board.

The military said the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it crashed near Mardan. Both pilots, Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the Pakistan Air Force and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy, were killed in the accident.

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Islamabad's Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the service chiefs of Pakistan, and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces expressed grief over the loss of life and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the statement said.

Pakistan PM, President express condolences Geo News on Monday reported that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences over the crash of a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft that claimed the lives of two pilots.

In separate statements, Zardari paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi, who lost their lives in the accident. According to the report, Zardari also prayed for the 'elevation of the martyrs' ranks and for strength and patience for their bereaved families.'

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Zardari noted that Islamabad would always remember the sacrifices of its brave sons who laid down their lives in defence of the country, and extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the grieving families.

Expressing sorrow over the crash, Pakistani PM Sharif offered condolences on the "martyrdom" of both pilots. He prayed for the departed souls and for the bereaved families to "bear the loss with courage and fortitude."

He said the professionalism and dedication of Pakistan's armed forces in defending the country were unparalleled, and extended his sympathies to the families of the two martyred officers.

Also Read | Five Pakistani police killed in gun-and-bomb attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Second aircraft crash in five days According to Geo News, the latest air crash occurred nearly five days after another aircraft accident. On 10 June, an Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad due to a “technical fault” that occurred during the chopper’s take-off, the military's media wing said.

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The crash near Mardan is the latest in a series of military aviation accidents in Pakistan over the past decade, several of which have claimed the lives of pilots and senior military personnel.

Aircraft crashes in Pakistan Dawn reported that in September 2025, five personnel died after an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district after a “technical fault”. In a separate incident reported in August, a rescue helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three crew members.

In 2022, two army helicopters crashed in the second half of the year. The first incident was reported in August 2022, when the wreckage of a Pakistani helicopter was discovered in Balochistan’s Lasbela district a day after it went missing. All six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, embraced martyrdom in the incident.

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Later in September that year, six army officials, including two majors, lost their lives following a helicopter crash during a mission near Khost in Balochistan’s Harnai.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.