Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas, in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023, has reportedly been deported from the country ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad allegedly over her tweets against India and Hindus. While some reports say she was deported from India, some inform that she left the country over security concerns. The incident came to light when a lawyer filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against Hindus and India.

Vineet Jindal registered a complaint against Zainab Abbas over some of her old tweets that have now resurfaced on the social media. The lawyer has alleged that the tweets were posted from the Twitter handle “Zainablovesrk" which has been changed to “ZAbbas Official", the current handle of the Pakistani sports journalist. In his complaint, Vineet Jindal wrote: “Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. ‘Athiti devo bhava’ only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land." Samaa TV had earlier tweeted about the deportation of Zainab Abbas but later deleted the tweet. It later said that the Pakistani sports presenter left India due to safety concerns. “Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has safely exited India over "safety concerns". She is currently in Dubai; allegations involve #cybercrime and old anti-India tweets," it said.

While flying to India, Zainab Abbas had expressed excitement over her travel to the country. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."

