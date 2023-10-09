Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas deported from India over ‘anti-India, Hindu’ tweets: Report
The incident came to light when a lawyer filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against Hindus and India
Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas, in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023, has reportedly been deported from the country ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad allegedly over her tweets against India and Hindus. While some reports say she was deported from India, some inform that she left the country over security concerns. The incident came to light when a lawyer filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas, accusing her of making derogatory remarks on social media against Hindus and India.
While flying to India, Zainab Abbas had expressed excitement over her travel to the country. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now."
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!