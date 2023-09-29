Pakistani leaders slap each other on Live TV, exchange heated words | Watch
Pakistani TV show hosts brawl between PML-N and PTI leaders during live debate. Video goes viral on social media.
A television studio of a Pakistan news channel descended into chaos when a leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a prominent figure associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) engaged in a physical altercation during a live debate show. A video capturing the brawl has since gone viral on social media.
Simultaneously, the PTI leader criticized Pakistan's Express TV, stating,“If Express TV and Javed Chaudhry want a real public verdict on the issue of the fight that took place yesterday in their TV show, justice demands that nothing be hidden from the public.
Express TV has a five- or six-minute-long recording of the discussion that led to the fight. Why is that five or six-minute recording not being shared with the public? Any answer or justification? The whole truth came to public knowledge. If Javed Chaudhry kindly shares the entire 6.30-minute clip, everything will be clear, including the answer as to why I slapped him."
