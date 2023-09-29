Pakistani leaders slap each other on Live TV, exchange heated words | Watch

A television studio of a Pakistan news channel descended into chaos when a leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a prominent figure associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) engaged in a physical altercation during a live debate show. A video capturing the brawl has since gone viral on social media.

The physical altercation involving Imran Khan's attorney, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, and PML-N senator Afnan Ullah Khan occurred after a heated exchange of words between the two during a discussion on political matters. This incident took place on the 'Kal Tak' show, which is hosted by the renowned Pakistani TV presenter Javed Chaudhary and airs on Express TV, as per reports.

Both leaders began to refer to each other's senior leaders as "boot chaat," Daily Pakistan reported.

The PML-N senator leveled accusations against PTI chairman Imran Khan, alleging secret negotiations with military officials and various misdeeds. The dispute quickly took a personal turn as the two leaders began involving each other's families.

In the widely circulated video, PTI's Marwat stands abruptly and strikes his counterpart's head unexpectedly. Subsequently, the senator rises, moves Marwat a short distance away from the camera, and physically confronts him with kicking and slapping. Crew members can be observed rushing to intervene and defuse the situation.

Several hours following the altercation, Senator Afnan shared his perspective of the incident on 'X'. He mentioned that he adhered to non-violence principles but declared himself as “Nawaz Sharif's soldier".

“Marwat attacked me in the talk show yesterday, I believe in non-violence but I am Nawaz Sharif's soldier. The trick that has been put on Marwat is an important lesson for all PTI and especially for Imran Khan, they will not be able to see the shape, they will have to wear big black glasses," he wrote.