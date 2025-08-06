Pakistani man jailed in UK for threatening to gang-rape Air Hostess mid-flight

A Pakistani businessman based in London has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for hurling rape and death threats at cabin crew during a flight from the UK to Pakistan. The shocking incident took place aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight from London’s Heathrow to Lahore in February 2023.

According to the New York Post, 37-year-old Salman Iftikhar was travelling in first class when his drunken outburst began mid-air. What started as a confrontation over in-flight service quickly escalated into racist abuse and threats of sexual violence aimed at flight attendants, leaving one crew member traumatised for over a year.

Iftikhar reportedly began drinking champagne at the aircraft’s bar and was asked to return to his seat after scooping ice with his bare hands. Flight attendants noted his growing aggression and slurred speech. Soon after, he accused one of the crew members, Angie Walsh, of racism, yelling, “You called me a p–ki in front of everybody.” A fellow passenger captured parts of the disturbing tirade on video.

The situation turned even more disturbing when Iftikhar began making violent threats. “Don’t tell me what to do, you racist f–king bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff,” he shouted.

Despite the cabin crew’s efforts to calm him down, Iftikhar’s behaviour escalated. He manhandled male flight attendant Tommy Merchant, shoved his own wife who tried to intervene, and made a string of horrifying threats referencing the hotel in Lahore where the crew was scheduled to stay.

According to The New York Post, Iftikhar screamed at one flight attendant:

“The white sheep s–ting bitch will be dead. The floor of your hotel will be blown up, and it will disappear. You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire.”

Although the flight crew alerted the cockpit, Iftikhar was not detained upon arrival in Pakistan. It wasn’t until March 2024—more than a year later—that he was arrested at his home in the UK, valued at $1.2 million.

Iftikhar pleaded guilty to making death threats and racially aggravated harassment. However, he was cleared of charges related to physical assault and threats to kill crew member Tommy Merchant. His legal team claimed his actions were a result of a medical condition involving “amnesia, blood loss.”

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares two steps India can take as Trump imposes more tariffs

The emotional and psychological toll of the incident on flight attendant Angie Walsh was immense. In her victim impact statement, she said:

“I am a strong, brave, happy stewardess, and I loved my job. I am well known within the company. I have been flying with Virgin Atlantic for 37 years… But this incident has broken me… He has taken that away from me.”

Ms Walsh had to take 14 months off from work to recover.