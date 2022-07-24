Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Pakistani man kills ex-wife for revealing details of divorce

Pakistani man kills ex-wife for revealing details of divorce

The woman was murdered by her husband after she had revealed the circumstances of her divorce. (image for representation)
2 min read . 03:35 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The 29-year-old woman of Pakistani heritage who lived in Chicago, was murdered by her husband after she revealed the circumstances of her divorce and the steps she took to find solace online.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old woman of Pakistani descent, was murdered by her husband in Chicago after she had shared details about her divorce and path to healing on social media - according to media accounts.

Sania Khan, a 29-year-old woman of Pakistani descent, was murdered by her husband in Chicago after she had shared details about her divorce and path to healing on social media - according to media accounts.

The Pakistani-American, who had recently relocated to Chicago, was reportedly shot by her ex-husband, 36-year-old Raheel Ahmed, who had come from his house in Alpharetta, according to the police report.

The Pakistani-American, who had recently relocated to Chicago, was reportedly shot by her ex-husband, 36-year-old Raheel Ahmed, who had come from his house in Alpharetta, according to the police report.

Also Read: Law enforcement agencies probing alleged killing under PUBG addiction: MoS

Also Read: Law enforcement agencies probing alleged killing under PUBG addiction: MoS

According to her own posts on TikTok, Khan's marriage lasted less than a year before she filed for divorce.

According to her own posts on TikTok, Khan's marriage lasted less than a year before she filed for divorce.

"Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote in a video posted on social media.

"Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote in a video posted on social media.

"The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriages that they shouldn't have been in to begin with," she further said.

"The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriages that they shouldn't have been in to begin with," she further said.

Also Read: 5 Kanwariyas killed after being mowed down by truck in UP

Also Read: 5 Kanwariyas killed after being mowed down by truck in UP

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Haider Farooq Khan, Sania's father, on Thursday, made a brief announcement on her Facebook page.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Haider Farooq Khan, Sania's father, on Thursday, made a brief announcement on her Facebook page.

"My oldest daughter Sania Khan passed away. Her funeral will be on Thursday after Asr prayer, at Chattanooga Islamic center. Please keep us in your duaa," the post read.

"My oldest daughter Sania Khan passed away. Her funeral will be on Thursday after Asr prayer, at Chattanooga Islamic center. Please keep us in your duaa," the post read.

Also Read: Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings case, shot dead in Canada

Also Read: Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings case, shot dead in Canada

According to ABC News, Chicago police reported that when officers arrived last Monday in the 200 block of E. Ohio street, they discovered a man and a woman inside a home with gunshot wounds to the heads. The male had been taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died from his injuries, and a weapon was found at the site, according to the police report. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ABC News, Chicago police reported that when officers arrived last Monday in the 200 block of E. Ohio street, they discovered a man and a woman inside a home with gunshot wounds to the heads. The male had been taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died from his injuries, and a weapon was found at the site, according to the police report. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Read: 13 killed as MSRTC bus falls into Narmada river in MP's Dhar district

Also Read: 13 killed as MSRTC bus falls into Narmada river in MP's Dhar district

In its Annual World Report 2022, Human Rights Watch (HRW) detailed claims of widespread rights violations against women and children in Pakistan, which is ranked 167th out of 170 nations in Georgetown University's Global Women, Peace and Security index.

In its Annual World Report 2022, Human Rights Watch (HRW) detailed claims of widespread rights violations against women and children in Pakistan, which is ranked 167th out of 170 nations in Georgetown University's Global Women, Peace and Security index.

Data from the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey for 2017–18 show that 28% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 had ever been the victim of intimate relationship abuse.

Data from the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey for 2017–18 show that 28% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 had ever been the victim of intimate relationship abuse.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.