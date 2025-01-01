Gwadar: Leading Pakistan Human Rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) brought to focus the military operations, raids, violence and enforced disappearances of Baloch people taking place at the hands of Pakistani military forces.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the BYC shared that the areas of Ganz and Panwan in Jewani, Gwadar were "sieged by the Pakistani military forces launching a brutal operation".

It noted that the Pakistani forces surrounded the towns, raided homes, harassed innocent civilians and forcibly abducted more than 18 Baloch people.

Sharing details of two abducted individuals, namely Sajjad, son of Wajul and Zareef son of Shakeel, abducted in front of Ganz Hotel, while details of the rest have not been received yet as per the BYC.

The Committee however noted the forces released some people however Shahjan Shahdad, Hassan Aziz, Sameer Abdul Hameed, Imran Mohammad and Zaheer Imam are still enforcedly disappeared.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and families of victims staged widespread protests across Balochistan, demanding justice for Zareef Umar, who was recently killed, and for Naveed Hamid, allegedly slain by Pakistani security forces, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, the protests, organised by the BYC, saw large participation from victims' families and supporters. The demonstrations commenced in Turbat with a significant rally at Fida Chowk, near a camp set up by the families and BYC members.

Protesters, including women and children, marched through the city's main bazaar and surrounding areas, before gathering outside the Deputy Commissioner's office. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they demanded justice for both Umar and Hamid, alongside an end to human rights violations in the region.