Pakistan has responded strongly to claims made by a US official regarding its missile capabilities, calling the remarks "unfortunate" and warning that such "unfounded" claims would harm bilateral relations.

Earlier this week, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer raised concerns over Pakistan’s development of long-range ballistic missiles, suggesting that these missiles could potentially strike targets beyond South Asia, including in the United States.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan labeled the claims as baseless, stating that the concerns raised by the US official were "unfounded" and lacked historical context.

Responding to media queries on Finer's remarks, the Foreign Office in a statement said, “The alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities and delivery means, raised by the US official, are unfortunate. These allegations are unfounded, devoid of rationality and sense of history.”

The statement emphasized that the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the US, dating back to 1954, has been generally positive, and such allegations are counterproductive to their cooperation. The Foreign Office warned that the recent spate of US allegations towards "a major non-NATO ally would be unhelpful for the overall relationship, especially in the absence of any evidence".

The Foreign Office stressed that Pakistan has never had any hostile intentions toward the US, pointing out the country’s significant sacrifices in maintaining the bilateral relationship. It also highlighted the toll that US policies in the region have taken on Pakistan.

"Pakistan has never had any ill-intention towards the US in any form or manner, and this fundamental reality has not changed. On the contrary, Pakistan has made monumental sacrifices for this relationship and continues to suffer hugely in sustaining the onslaught of the aftermath of US policies in the region," it said.

The statement also expressed regret that Pakistan had been linked to nations perceived as adversaries of the US, and it pointed out the apparent discrepancy in how missile capabilities in neighboring India were being handled. Pakistan suggested that concerns about its missile program were being raised to further destabilize the region's fragile strategic balance.

Pakistan reiterated that its missile capabilities are designed to defend its sovereignty and ensure peace and stability in South Asia. It also affirmed that Pakistan would continue to develop its defense capabilities in line with evolving security threats, underlining its right to do so in order to maintain credible minimum deterrence.