Pakistani national Shahzeb Khan extradited to US for ISIS-related terror plot in New York City: FBI chief Kash Patel

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen, was extradited from Canada to the US on terrorism charges. He allegedly planned a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish Centre on October 7, 2024, in support of ISIS, according to the Justice Department.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2025, 07:29 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: United States Department of Justice logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: United States Department of Justice logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

A Pakistani man was extradited from Canada to the United States on Tuesday to face charges of plotting to carry out an attack on Jews in New York City, the Justice Department said.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested in Canada in September.

According to a criminal complaint, Khan planned to travel to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State (IS) at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on the October 7 anniversary of the deadly 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Also Read: EAM S Jaishankar's BIG warning to Pakistan: ‘India ready to strike deep, if provoked’

FBI Director Kash Patel on X wrote, ""Earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism."

He added that Khan allegedly planned his attack to occur on October 7, 2024 — the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

In the fall of last year, Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of ISIS at a Jewish Centre in Brooklyn, added FBI Director.

US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement, “He planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of our Jewish community as possible, all in support of IS.”

Also Read: Why can't Pakistan hand over terrorists if US can, asks Indian envoy: ‘Give us Hafeez Saeed, Lakhvi, Sajid Mir’

Khan allegedly revealed his plans in conversations with conspirators who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, the Justice Department said.

He was taken into custody by Canadian authorities in the municipality of Ormstown some 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the US-Canada border.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan trying to wash its hands of any involvement with terrorism’: Govt

Khan is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to commit acts of terrorism. He could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from AFP)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldPakistani national Shahzeb Khan extradited to US for ISIS-related terror plot in New York City: FBI chief Kash Patel
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.