Pakistani national shouting religious slogans kills two Telangana men in Dubai

Two men from Telangana were killed and another injured in an attack at a bakery in Dubai, allegedly carried out by a Pakistani national shouting religious slogans, according to family members of the victims, PTI reported.

One of the deceased, Ashtapu Premsagar (35), hailed from Soan village in Nirmal district, Telangana. His uncle, A. Poshetty, informed PTI that Premsagar was killed with a sword on April 11. The incident has shocked the local community, and further details are awaited as authorities investigate the motive and circumstances surrounding the attack.

The alleged incident occurred at the bakery where the victims worked.

“Premsagar had been employed by the bakery for the past five-six years. He last visited his family two years ago,” Poshetty said.

Expressing sadness over the killings, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his help in bringing their mortal remains to India.

“Deeply shocked by the brutal killing of two Telugu youth from Telangana in Dubai, Ashtapu Premsagar from Nirmal district and Srinivas from Nizamabad district. Spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji on the matter, and he has assured full support to the bereaved families, and the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains,” Reddy said in a post on X.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will also work to ensure the delivery of speedy justice in the matter while thanking Jaishankar for his help.

Expressing grief, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he had spoken to MEA officials and that Union Home Ministry officials were in touch with them.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Shri Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Shri Srinivas, both workers from Telangana, who were brutally attacked by a Pakistani national at Modern Bakery LLC in Dubai during working hours on 11 April,” he said on X.

We are extending all necessary support for the early repatriation of the victims.

Through the Indian consulate, the Dubai police have been urged to “expedite the process”, he said.