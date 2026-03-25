‘Pakistani occupation forces…’: Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman recalls 1971 atrocities on Genocide Day

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has advocated reinstating the core tenets of the Liberation War, “equality, human dignity, and social justice”, as the country commemorated Genocide Day on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Rahman said that 25 March 1971 is observed as Genocide Day. On this occasion, "I pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs.”

Rahman also stated that Pakistani occupation forces carried out “one of the most heinous genocides” in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh.

“In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, 25 March 1971 remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days. On that dark night, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of Operation Searchlight. They indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at various places, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbāgh Police Lines, killing many people,” the statement said.

The Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight on 25 March to suppress the Bengali population’s demand for self-determination in what was then East Pakistan, resulting in over 20,000 deaths in Dhaka alone.

Official records indicate that around three million people were killed during the ensuing nine-month struggle for independence.

The statement further said: “The genocide of 25 March was a pre-planned massacre. Why this organised killing spree could not be resisted remains a matter of historical research regarding the visible role of the political leadership of that time.

“However, on the night of 25 March, the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram formally initiated armed resistance against the genocide by declaring 'We Revolt'. Through this resistance to genocide, the long nine-month armed Liberation War began.

"Let us all strive to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs by establishing in the state and society the spirit of the great Liberation War - equality, human dignity and social justice," Rahman said.

Bangladesh formally observes Genocide Day to honour the victims of the 1971 atrocities.

Emphasising the importance of preserving historical memory, the Prime Minister said it is vital for current and future generations to understand the significance of sovereignty by acknowledging the events of 25 March.

The 1971 conflict began with a sudden midnight assault by Pakistani forces in East Pakistan on 25 March and concluded on 16 December, when Pakistan surrendered unconditionally in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising local freedom fighters and Indian troops.