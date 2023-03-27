Pakistani origin Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland's next leader

Pakistani origin Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland's next leader4 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:49 PM IST
The 37-year-old practising Muslim succeeds Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP) and will take over as head of the semi-autonomous government
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country's next leader on Monday after a bitterly fought contest that exposed deep divisions in his party over policy and a stalled independence campaign.
