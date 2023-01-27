Pakistan economic crisis worsens, currency sees highest 1-day crash in 20 years2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The foreign exchange companies had removed a cap on the Pakistani rupee-dollar exchange rate. This was a key demand of the IMF as part of a programme of economic reforms it has agreed on with the debt-laden South Asian nation.
Economic crisis in Pakistan seems to be worsening by the day. Its currency witnessed its biggest one-day decline in over two decades to 262 against the dollar. After 9.6% fall it recovered a bit to now trade at 242 vs dollars. The slump was so severe that it prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume lending to the country.
