Pakistani students face uncertainty as US reviews anti-American, extremist content

Pakistani students and other visa holders in the United States are facing growing uncertainty as the Trump administration reviews social media for anti-American or extremist content, reported Dawn on Saturday.

As part of the broader vetting process, US authorities are reviewing social media activity for any signs of hostility toward US citizens, culture, government, or institutions, the report said.

Even minor infractions, political activity, or incomplete documentation could put their stay at risk, added the report.

Incidents of traffic violations and campus protests may be reported to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), raising alarms among the Pakistani community.

A traffic court judge in northern Virginia informed two Pakistani students recently that the courts are now required to share records of traffic violations with DHS, the report said.

“We were planning to drive to Chicago, but we’ve been advised not to,” said Yunus Khan, a student from Baltimore, Maryland. “We are on visas, and even a minor mistake could lead to revocation.”

The Pakistani embassy says it’s monitoring the situation, advising caution in political activities, the report added.

Participating in pro-Palestine protests has made Pakistani students anxious.

“Some of us joined those demonstrations and now we don’t know if we can stay or might face deportation,” said Samina Ali, also from Baltimore.

Mohammad Sajid, a student at George Mason University, said working a part-time job has become difficult.

Pakistanis who received political asylum face even greater concerns.

According to the Pakistan embassy in Washington, between 700,000 to a million Pakistanis live in the United States, most as citizens or long-term residents, the report said.

However, as many do not register officially, exact numbers are unclear.

Pakistan sent 10,988 students to the US in 2024 in comparison to 17,099 from Bangladesh and 16,742 from Nepal. India topped the list with 331,602 students in 2024.

According to Pakistani embassy estimates, the number of Pakistani students has risen to about 12,500 in 2025.