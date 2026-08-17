Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana shot dead at 28 in Taxila, police probe CCTV footage

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana, also known as Shamsu Bibi, was shot dead in Taxila on August 14, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing, according to details cited in a complaint filed by her father, Fazal Sahibzada.

Gilamana was 28 and reportedly had around 1.3 million followers on TikTok. According to the complaint, she was asked to come outside her home shortly before the shooting.

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Her father has named individuals in the complaint in connection with alleged financial disputes and threats, while also seeking action against the unidentified men accused of carrying out the shooting.

TikToker allegedly called outside before shooting According to the complaint filed by Sahibzada, Gilamana received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif, also known as “Kashi”. He allegedly asked her to come outside immediately.

Gilamana subsequently left in a car along with her 15-year-old sister Aseema and brother Naimatullah, according to the account provided by her family.

The family later learned that Gilamana had been shot and that her younger sister had also suffered serious injuries.

Sahibzada said he went to THQ Hospital Taxila, where he identified his daughter's body.

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Two men allegedly opened fire from motorcycle According to the complaint, Naimatullah told the family that two unidentified men, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, opened fire on the car while riding a motorcycle.

The alleged shooting took place near a petrol station, according to the complaint.

A bullet reportedly struck Gilamana in the neck. She died at the scene, while the shooting also caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car subsequently crashed into another vehicle, leaving Aseema seriously injured, according to the account provided by the family.

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The circumstances of the shooting are now being investigated by police.

CCTV footage under police scrutiny Police are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.

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According to the details in the complaint, footage reportedly shows two men leaving the area on a motorcycle after the shooting. Investigators are looking into the footage in an attempt to identify the suspected attackers and establish what led to the killing.

The identities of the two alleged shooters have not been established in the information provided.

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Sahibzada has sought action against the named suspects as well as the two unidentified men accused of carrying out the attack.

He also said his son Naimatullah could identify the gunmen if they were brought before him.

Family cites alleged threats and financial dispute The complaint also refers to an alleged financial dispute involving Kausar and Javed, also known as Shaheen.

Sahibzada claimed that his daughter had received threats over demands to repay money. According to the complaint, Gilamana had previously filed a complaint in Islamabad concerning the alleged threats.

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The family has now asked authorities to investigate these claims alongside the circumstances of the shooting.

The complaint does not, by itself, establish the motive for Gilamana's killing, and the allegations against the named individuals remain subject to investigation.

Who was Ayesha Gilamana? Gilamana was a Pakistani social media creator who reportedly had around 1.3 million followers on TikTok. Her online presence had made her a recognisable figure among users of the platform.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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