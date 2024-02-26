Pakistani woman mobbed after people mistake Arabic text on her kurta for Quran verses | Watch
Woman accused of blasphemy in Lahore restaurant after angry mob mistakes Arabic text on attire for Quran verses. SDPO praised for handling situation, victim apologizes for unintentional offense.
A Pakistani woman was mobbed recently after people mistook Arabic text on her attire for Quran verses. The incident took place at a Lahore restaurant with the angry mob shouting slogans as police tried to rescue the woman. SDPO Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi was later recommended for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for her role in de-escalating the situation.
Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws with punishment ranging from a fine to death. Derogatory remarks (including written text and visible representation) can be “punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine".
