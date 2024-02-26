A Pakistani woman was mobbed recently after people mistook Arabic text on her attire for Quran verses. The incident took place at a Lahore restaurant with the angry mob shouting slogans as police tried to rescue the woman. SDPO Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi was later recommended for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for her role in de-escalating the situation.

The woman was accused of blasphemy and mobbed while visiting a restaurant with her husband. Visuals shared by the Punjab Police show the unnamed individual covering her face with her hands as people surrounded her, shouted slogans and asked her to take off the kurta. The woman police official escorted her out of the restaurant as police officials helped keep the chanting mob at bay. She however apologised for hurting religious sentiments. The victim was later taken to the police station and said she did not know much about the writing on her kurta.

Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws with punishment ranging from a fine to death. Derogatory remarks (including written text and visible representation) can be “punished with death, or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine".

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!