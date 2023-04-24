‘Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan’: Author Tarek Fatah passes away at 732 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fath passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with Cancer at the age of 73. His daughter, journalist, Natasha Fath shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter
Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with Cancer at the age of 73. His daughter, journalist, Natasha Fatah shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter.
