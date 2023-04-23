Pakistan's all-time high inflation at 47% affects Eid celebrations2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Pakistani government has been taking tough measures like hike in fuel prices, power tariffs, withdrawal of subsidies, market-based exchange rate, and higher taxation to unlock the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.
Pakistan has reported an increase in inflation based on the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) of 47.23% on a year-on-year basis by the week ending April 19, 2023. The high inflation rate has made it challenging for many Pakistanis to purchase essential items during Eid celebrations.
