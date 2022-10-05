Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto calls India 'rich and evil' at the same time2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 05:38 PM IST
- Pakistan's foreign minister has said called India 'rich and evil' at the same time. Read on to know why
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that India is both "rich and evil at the same time". During an interview, when mentioned that India is the world's fifth largest economy and its recent move to remove to revoke Article 370, Bilawal Bhutto said "you can be rich and evil at the same time".