Pakistan's court sentence man to death over WhatsApp blasphemy2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Zeeshan was charged under the stringent Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Anti-Terrorist Act by the court in Peshawar
A Muslim man was sentenced to death in northwest Pakistan by an anti-terrorism court after being convicted of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group. The accused was also fined in the case with PKR 1.2 million and handed over with imprisonment for 23 years.
