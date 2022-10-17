Pakistan’s defeat against India in 2007 T20 World Cup Final changed our batting style: Misbah ul Haq2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 01:48 PM IST
Former Pakistani skipper Misbah ul Haq has revealed how things changed since the historic match.
Former Pakistani skipper Misbah ul Haq has revealed how things changed since the historic match.
Pakistani batsmen stopped taking risks by playing unorthodox shots like a sweep or a scoop after they had been beaten by India in the 2007 T20 World Cup Final. One cricketer in particular is to be blamed for the change, and that’s Misbah ul Haq.