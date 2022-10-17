As Misbah told Akram, nobody remembers now how much he scored in that tournament. Everybody remembers only that moment when he played a scoop shot, the ball went to Sreesanth who had earlier been thrashed badly by Pakistani batters. Sreesanth gave 44 runs in four overs. While it was a pretty easy catch, Harbhajan said everything was possible as it was Sreesanth - hinting at the latter’s unpredictability.