Pakistan is grappling with severe economic crisis as the country could default on loans amid dwindling foregin exchanges.

The country's economic crisis worsended due to the that have cost more than $30 billion in damage which has led the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take some difficult decisions.

1) Pakistan's foreign exchange reached a record low of $ 4.56 billion, which can cover only three weeks of imports, according to a Geo News report. It is a worrisome for a country that depends heavily on imports. Reports suggest, the decline in funds is due to repayment of USD 1 billion in commercial loans to two UAE-based banks.

2)The interest rates are at 17 per cent, and inflation hitting 24.5% in December, and foreign reserves barely sufficient to cover three weeks of imports, Pakistan is in dire need of external financing.

3) The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout in 2019, that was topped up with another $1.1 billion last year, but that came with conditions attached, aimed at reducing the budget deficit before the loan is released.

4) Pakistan has sought support from Washington to help release the IMF programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met a visiting US Treasury delegation and told them that Pakistan would honour its international commitments and was in the process of taking "very tough decisions" such as increasing natural gas and electricity prices, Dawn reported, citing sources.

5) On January 19, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) extended its $2-billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The UAE president promised to grant a $1-billion extra loan in addition to rolling over the existing $2-billion loan, according to Geo News.

The SBP currently possesses $4.5 billion dollars in foreign exchange reserves, equal to three weeks' worth of import bills at the central bank. SBP's foreign exchange holdings dropped to a crucial $4.3 billion level, barely enough for three weeks' worth of imports, according to the bank.

6) Pakistan's National Austerity Committee (NAC), constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is considering different measures, including cutting down the salaries of government employees by 10 per cent across the board, Geo News reported.

7) It heavily depends upon imports to fulfil its essential food needs, primarily from Ukraine and Russia. The ongoing war has disrupted the supply chain and with the crop damage with due to floods has led to the country facing grain shortage, leading to enormous price hike.

7) According to Pakistan media reports prices of essential items have increased with Sensitive Price indicator (SPI) up 32% on a year basis for week ending January 19, 2023, according to Pakistan Revenue. Meanwhile, experts are hinting at another 100 basis points hike to bring the benchmark rate to 17 per cent.

8) Pakistan Rupee value against Dollar also indicates the dire situation as mounting import payments, falling inflows under exports and remittances the exchange rate is howering at PKR 229 to the dollar

9) The fuel crisis is expected to only worsen further after Italy-based LNG trading company, ENI stated that it won't be able to deliver its next cargo. Geo News quoted The News, “The gas deficit will soar as imported LNG will reduce to 700 mmcfd as only five cargoes, at the price of 13.37% of Brent, and 2 cargoes, at 10.2% of Brent under GtG agreements with Qatar, would be available in February. There will be no LNG cargo from ENI at the cost of 12.14% in the month of February. And this will increase the gas crisis in the country."