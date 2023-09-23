‘Pakistan’s economic model is…’: World Bank issues warning as 95 million fall below poverty line1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Poverty in Pakistan has risen to 39.4% as poor economic conditions have caused 12.5 million more people to fall into poverty. The World Bank urged the country to take urgent action to achieve financial stability, including taxing agriculture and real estate and cutting wasteful spending.
Pakistan's financial woes prompted an urgent warning from the World Bank on Friday as millions more fell below the poverty line. The Washington-based lender called for urgent steps to achieve financial stability. Data compiled by the World Bank indicates that around 95 million Pakistanis now live in poverty.