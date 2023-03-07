Pak's economy in 'shambles'; China is lending a hand2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 05:31 PM IST
- The consumer food index is at 27.5%, which is the highest level in 50 years.
Pakistan's external foreign debt amounts to $126 billion, out of which $30 billion is held by China, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. This amount is three times larger than Pakistan's IMF debt of $7.8 billion and exceeds its borrowings from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank altogether.
