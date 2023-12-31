The Pakistan Election Commission rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s applications to compete in the 2024 elections in two constituencies, the Times of India reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khan submitted nomination papers to contest in Lahore and his home town of Mianwali, the paper said, citing the Election Commission and the politician’s media team.

Also Read | Mann ki Baat 2023: ‘Have to maintain same momentum in 2024 as well,’ PM Modi says The Election Commission said Khan’s nomination in Lahore was rejected as he isn’t a registered voter in the constituency and has been convicted and already disqualified from running for office, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Delhi: Over 20 trains arriving late today as fog grips north India. Details here Elections will usher in a new government for five years that will be tasked with reviving Pakistan’s economy, which was close to a default this year prior to a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. It will also end political uncertainty that has gripped Pakistan since Khan was ousted last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!