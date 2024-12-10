Former Pakistani spymaster Faiz Hameed has been indicted on multiple charges — including misuse of authority and engagement in political activities. He also also faces an investigation into the attacks against military installations in May 2023. Hameed — considered to be close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan — has remained in military custody since martial proceedings began in August.

“…Hameed has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person,” read a statement issued by the media wing of the military.

The unprecedented move comes three months after the military announced his arrest following investigation into a private company called the Top City. Hameed is accused of causing financial loss to the company which was developing land near Islamabad for a private housing project. The military said that the former general was being provided all legal rights as per the law.

He is also being investigated for involvement creating agitation and unrest during various events — including May 9 last year. The announcement of charges against Hameed came days after a civilian court indicted Khan and dozens of his associates in a separate case related to the May 9 attacks on military and government installations. Khan has pleaded not guilty but he faces trial under anti-terrorism laws that carry punishments up to life in prison.

Hameed served as director general of the ISI from 2019 to 2021 and considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency. He was appointed to the coveted post when then ISI chief and current Army chief Lt Gen Asim Munir was prematurely ousted. The army had later decided to replace Hameed — a move that was vehemently opposed by Khan. This is believed to have been the catalyst for his gradually worsening ties with the powerful Pakistan military. Hameed eventually resigned in November 2022 — four months before his retirement date — when he was overlooked for the appointment of the army chief.

Also Read | Man pushed off container stack by Pakistani forces amid Imran Khan protest