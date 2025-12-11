Pakistan's ex-spy chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in prison—Here's why

Faiz Hameed, Pakistan's ex-spy chief, was handed a 14-year jail sentence by a military court on Thursday, over a year after court-martial proceedings started against him on numerous charges, comprising indulgence in country's politics and violating the Official Secrets Act (OSA), according to the military.

A Field General Court Martial tried retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, the former Director of the Inter-Services Intelligence, under the Pakistan Army Act in proceedings that stretched over 15 months, the statement cited military as saying.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals,” AP quoted the statement as saying.

The military further said the court found Hameed guilty on every count after “lengthy and laborious” legal hearings. It added that all legal protocols were observed and that Hameed was given full rights to defend himself, including representation by a lawyer of his choosing.

The statement noted that Hameed has the right to appeal the decision before the appropriate authority.

Hameed was taken into custody in 2024 after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered an internal inquiry into allegations tied to the so-called Top City project scandal. The Top City firm had been developing land near Islamabad for a private housing scheme.

Who is Faiz Hameed? Hameed is a graduate of the Command & Staff College. He served as the 29th Director General of the ISI from 2019 to 2021. An officer of the Baloch Regiment, he previously commanded the 16th Infantry Division in Pano Aqil. His final appointment was as commander of the XXXI Corps, a post he held until he opted for early retirement on 10 December, 2022.

Hameed is widely known to have been a close ally of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been serving several sentences for graft and other charges since his 2023 arrest. Khan had been reoved from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Meanwhile, before Hameed’s arrest, neither the government nor the military had revealed the exact accusations against him. The report noted that the detention of such a prominent retired officer was notable in Pakistan, where the military holds considerable sway and arrests of senior or former military officials are uncommon.