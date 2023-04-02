Pakistan's finance ministry warns of impending inflation spike amid crisis2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Pakistan's finance ministry warned that bulk buying during Ramazan might cause the demand-supply gap and result in an escalation of essential items' prices.
Pakistan's finance ministry has warned that inflation will further increase in the crisis-hit country. The second-round effect of the policy decision led to decisions like a rise in energy and fuel prices, the central bank's policy rate, and the rupee's depreciation to secure International Monetary Fund's funding.
