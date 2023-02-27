Pakistan's first transgender news anchor has narrow escape after attack by gunmen in Lahore
She had been returning from a pharmacy in Lahore when she was shot at outside her home. Malik is a prominent activist and known for being the country's first transgender news anchor.
