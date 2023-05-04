Pakistan's flour mills association announces indefinite shutdown - here's why2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:12 AM IST
An elderly woman died at a free wheat flour point in the Khangarh region of Muzaffargarh in Pakistan due to a large number of beneficiaries as it was the last day of distribution of free flour bags.
The Flour Mills Association of Pakistan has announced an indefinite shutdown of all mills and will go on strike from 7 pm on Thursday because the food department has cheated them, said Chairman of the Flour Mills Association Chaudhry Aamir in a press conference.
