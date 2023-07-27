Pakistan's focus on IMF deal amid rising terrorism in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The IMF has approved a $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan, with additional support from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China. However, Pakistan is still struggling economically. Meanwhile, terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to rise.
The International Monetary Fund has approved a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement worth USD 3 billion bailout package to cash-strapped Pakistan for its economic stability. In addition, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China also extended a lifeline of USD 2 billion, USD 1 billion, and USD 700 million respectively to the South Asian country.
