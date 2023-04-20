Pakistan's foreign minister to attend SCO meet in India1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
The SCO is a regional political and security bloc whose members include Russia, China, India, and Pakistan. The foreign ministers' meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa.
Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5 in India, according to a report published by news agency ANI citing Pakistan's foreign ministry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×