Pakistan's forex exchange reserves hit 10-year low
- The central bank said the reserves had come down by USD 592 million because of external debt payments
Pakistan's central bank said on Friday that its foreign exchange reserves have dropped by 16.1 per cent to USD 3.09 billion at the end of the last fiscal week, the lowest in nearly 10 years.
