Pakistan’s forex reserves double to $8.73 billion, reach nine-month high2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have reached a nine-month high of $8.73 billion following a financial bailout from the IMF and support from other nations. However, Pakistan still faces challenges with its external debt, which has reached $100 billion.
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have surged to a nine-month high following a fresh financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
