Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to 3 years jail in Toshakhana case2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested after being sentenced to three year jail term by a Pakistan trial court on Saturday. The court found him guilty of illegally selling state gifts, popularly knwon as the Toshakhana corruption case. The court also disqualified him from politics for five years.