Imran Khan, jailed former Pakistan PM, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for THESE reasons

Imran Khan, the jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Imran Khan is nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy.

Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) – an advocacy group founded last December – who also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum, announced the nomination of 72-year-old Imran Khan.

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum said on X on Sunday.

In 2019, Imran Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in promoting peace in South Asia.

According to The Express Tribune, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations each year and selects the winner through a rigorous eight-month process.

Imran Khan, also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated since August 2023.

This January, the former Pakistan prime minister was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption. It was the fourth major case in which the former premier has been convicted.

Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended by courts.

Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.

