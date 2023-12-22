Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan will remain in jail despite bail in cipher case -- Here's why
The bail in the State secrets case will still work positively for Imran Khan's campaign as the former PM has alleged that the powerful people behind the cipher case are being protected
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in the alleged State secretes leak case. The decision of the apex court comes as a boost for the former PM, who is planning to enter the general elections fray scheduled for February this year. But, Imran Khan will continue to remain in jail as he faces multiple cases which also include one conviction under the Toshakhana case.