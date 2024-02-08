Pakistan to elect new government, voters say ‘only fear is...’
Pakistanis vote in hopes of controlling inflation, with concerns about the accuracy of the vote count and the need for a government that can address the needs of the poor.
Pakistan Polls 2024: With hopes for a government that can bring inflation in Pakistan under control, the voters are polling today amid worries that whether their votes will be counted for the same political party as they cast it for or not.
