PM Imran Khan has also summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Wednesday evening to convey that there is a 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter that provides evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.
PM Khan has also summoned an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet to take party leaders and allies into confidence over the contents of the letter, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told the reporters.
The allied parties to the ruling PTI will also be invited to the meeting so that they can be taken into confidence too ahead of the no-trust motion against the PM. As many as 14 journalists have also been invited to the PM's house.
"The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad," he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, "Suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself."
"The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than what I am telling to you," he added.
After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.
