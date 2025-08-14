Pakistan news: I-Day celebrations turn deadly in Karachi; 3 dead, over 60 injured in 'reckless' aerial firings

Pakistan's Independence Day: Three people consisting of a senior citizen, 8-year-old girl lost their lives due to “reckless” aerial firing in Karachi and more than 60 people sustained gunshot injuries at events across the city, according to Geo News, citing a rescue official.

The aerial firing incidents reportedly took place in Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town, and Paposh Nagar, Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Surjani Town, Zaman Town.

A young girl was hit by a bullet in Azizabad, while a man named Stephen was killed in Korangi.

Five individuals were killed while attempting to intervene in robbery attempts during separate shooting incidents across the city. In other cases, civilians died after being hit by stray bullets or due to aerial firing.

The injured were shifted to Civil, Jinnah, and Abbasi Shaheed hospitals, including private medical facilities in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other parts of the city. Authorities have nabbed more than 20 suspects from various places and seized modern firearms and ammunition which they possessed, reports said.

Rescue officials stated dozens were hurt due to celebratory gunfire. Authorities called it “reckless” and dangerous and requested citizens to celebrate Independence Day in safer ways.

Police stated that investigations are ongoing and that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in aerial firing.