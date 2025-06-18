Pakistan's Jaffar Express attacked second time in recent months; bomb blast derails six carriages

Six carriages of the Jaffar Express train derailed on Wednesday after a bomb exploded near the railway track in Pakistan. The incident occurred in Jacobabad District, located in Sindh province, which shares a border with the troubled Balochistan region.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, authorities said.

The blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad, causing six bogies of the Jaffar Express to derail. Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area. Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast.

Train operations were temporarily suspended on the route after the blast. No group has so far claimed responsibility.

An inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

Jaffar Express targeted second time in recent months It is the second time in recent months that Jaffar Express was attacked after it was hijacked in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. It had at least 380 passengers on board. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility.