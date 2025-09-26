Pakistan's Khwaja Asif's UN speech goes viral as ‘risk’ turns into ‘riks’, netizens say 'Op Sindoor shook him': Watch

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has been making headlines for his speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Instead of his remarks on artificial intelligence and Indo-Pak tensions, it was his repeated slip-ups that has caught everyone's attention, with one netizen hilariously saying ‘Operation Sindoor shook him’.

‘Risk’ turned into “riks,” and ‘development’ became “developend” as the defence minister continued reading from the sheets arranged in front of him.

At one point, what was meant to be ‘breathtaking pace’ became “breathtaking space” – with all of Khwaja Asif's verbal errors totalling to seven.

Here's a clip of the incident, which left netizens in splits:

Observers also noted the Pakistan defence minister's struggle with words like “instability” and “technological disparities.”

Phrases like “first time” came out as “sirst time,” with the minister's attempt to outline “six pillars” turning into a clumsy “six pip-pillars.”

‘Operation Sindoor shook him’ A compilation of all the errors made by Khwaja Asif has left netizens in splits, with social media users making hilarious comments.

“Operation Sindoor shook him,” said one user.

“Are kehna kya chahte ho,” commented a second person – referring to the popular meme which has now become a common reaction to anything confusing.

“Speaks like their cricket team plays,” said a third person, adding to the series of comments that the Pakistan defence minister's fumbles had drawn.

In May, Khwaja Asif was trolled by his own leaders over his 'Social Media Is Proof' remark. Click here to watch

What the Pak defence minister said The Pakistan defence minister's comments which were riddled with fumbles, also brought up India’s Operation Sindoor.

“In the absence of global normative standards and legal guardrails, the AI revolution risks reinforcing digital divides, entrenching new forms of dependency, and imperiling peace," Khawaja Asif said, fumbling over the word ‘risks’.