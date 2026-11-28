Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke on Saturday with the country's first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is currently aboard China's space station.

The two leaders hailed his spaceflight as a national achievement and a milestone in Pakistan's longstanding relationship with China.

Sharif's remarks came days after Ali travelled to space alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. The spacecraft carrying the crew lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in north-western China.

First foreign astronaut in China's crewed space programme Ali has become the first foreign astronaut to participate in China's crewed space programme.

His mission is part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and China in February 2025, reflecting the two countries' cooperation in space exploration.

During the mission, the crew is expected to conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests.

Shehbaz Sharif speaks to astronaut aboard space station Sharif and Munir spoke to Ali through a video link from the headquarters of Pakistan's space agency.

During the televised interaction, Ali was seen standing aboard the space station with a Pakistani flag on his chest.

Addressing the astronaut, Sharif said: "Zeeshan (Ali), it is a great day for all of us sitting here and 240 million people of Pakistan,” he said.

“I extend my warmest felicitations to you on becoming the first Pakistani astronaut to orbit the Earth,” he said.

A Pakistani adventurer, Namira Salim, paid for a ticket to fly on Virgin Galactic's commercial flight in 2023, but was only in space for a matter of minutes.

Sharif said the Chinese mission opened opportunities for Pakistan’s young people in science and technology and expressed hope it would pave the way for more Pakistanis to travel to space. He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for making Pakistan’s participation possible and noted that the mission coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

Sharif said Ali’s journey demonstrated Pakistan’s belief that outer space should be used for peaceful purposes and the benefit of humanity. “The experiments you are conducting alongside your talented Chinese brothers are not just for Pakistan; they will enrich the collective scientific knowledge of the international community,” he said.

Sharif told Ali that the entire Pakistani nation was eagerly awaiting his safe return home. The mission is due to last up to 10 days.

Munir also congratulated Ali, saying “We are really proud of you and proud of the armed forces that one of us has gone into space and achieved this great accomplishment.”