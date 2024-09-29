External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan's cross-border terrorism will fail and warned of consequences for such actions. He emphasized the need for Pakistan to abandon its terrorist ties and highlighted the impact of its policies on its society and the region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday in a sharp reply to Pakistan's comment at UN General Assembly in New York said 'Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed' and '"actions will certainly have consequences.'

Speaking at the Assembly, Jaishankar said , “We heard some bizarre assertions from this very forum yesterday. Let me make India's position very clear - Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences."

"The issue to be resolved between us is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, abandonment of Pakistan's long-standing attachment to terrorism," Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister stated that "Terrorism is antithetical of everything that the world stands for."

"All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons," he said.

In his all out attack on Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation" and "its exports in the form of terrorism."

"Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood," Jaishankar said.

"Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can't blame the world; this is only karma."

He said that "A dysfunctional nation coveting the lands of others must be exposed and must be countered." The First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, on Friday (local time) called out Pakistan's "hypocrisy" for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India's Right to Reply at the UNGA session.

What PM Sharif said? In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Sharif urged India to restore Article 370 and engage in dialogue with Pakistan to find a "peaceful" solution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict