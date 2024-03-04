Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges to 'maintain relations with neighbors' and 'eradicate terrorism' | Top 5 quotes
Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took a pledge to revive the country's debt-trapped economy and eradicate terrorism, saying his government would not allow the country to become part of some "great game" and would maintain cordial relations with neighbors based on the principles of equality.