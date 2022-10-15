Defending Pakistan's stance on the nuclear program, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif notified that the country ‘is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices.’ Meanwhile, former PM Imran Khan questioned “On basis of what information did the US reach this unjustified conclusion about our nuclear capability"
The comments come after US President Joe Biden questioned the precarious state of the country's nuclear program.
"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices. Our nuclear program is in no way a threat to any country. Like all independent states," Nawaz Sharif tweeted.
"...Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity," he added.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan questioned, on the basis of what information did I reach this unjustified conclusion about our nuclear capability @POTUS when as Prime Minister, I know that our nuclear command & control system is one of the most secure systems in the world.
On the contrary, has been involved in wars around the world, when did Pakistan show aggression, especially after acquiring nuclear capability? This fact is also very important that Biden's statement imported the failure of the government's foreign policy and the "restoration and reorganization of relations with the United States", he adds.
Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has “nuclear weapons without cohesion".
He made the remarks while addressing a Democratic Party congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday.
“… And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," Biden said.
The US president’s remarks at the reception of the governing party were made in the context of the changing geopolitical situation globally.
Biden's remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government's bid to improve ties with the US. These comments come two days after the release of the US National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies)
